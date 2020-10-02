close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

Reply sought in plea against protests on The Mall

Lahore

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought reply from Punjab Home Department on a petition seeking legislation regarding imposing permanent ban on holding protests on the Mall.

Judicial Activism Panel chairman advocate Azhar Siddique has filed the petition, saying that court had previously directed the Punjab government to enact Red Zone Act but the government had failed to discharge its constitutional obligation. He pointed out that due to lack of legislation, protest rallies and sit-ins on the Mall were being held with impunity which had ruined the business of the traders.

