Court seeks assistance from law officer on ‘diyat’

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday asked a provincial law officer to assist on a law point as to who would pay “diyat” (financial compensation) to legal heirs if a citizen was killed on a state’s property.

The chief justice was hearing a petition seeking an order for judicial inquiry into the incident of gang-rape on the motorway. He posed a query to Additional Advocate General Malik Abdul Aziz Awan whether the government or the culprit would be legally responsible to pay the financial compensation to the victim’s family if a crime took place on a property owned by the state.

The CJ also asked the law officer to assist the court on this point in light of the Islamic injunctions. AAG Awan sought time from the court to present his arguments on the legal question and the chief justice adjourned hearing for a fortnight.

remand extended: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of one Usman Saeed, vice president, Foreign Exchange Department of National Bank of Pakistan, an accused arrested by the NAB on the charges of embezzling billions of rupees.

The court after recording statement of a prosecution witness, Farooq, adjourned the hearing of the case by October 13. The court has summoned more prosecution for the next hearing.