Notices to CM, others for delay in VC’s appointment

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Thursday issued notices to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other government functionaries on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against them for not initiating the process for the appointment of the vice-chancellor of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan filed a contempt petition through Advocate Bilal Hassan Minto pleading that a single bench had on 4 Feb, 2020, set aside the appointment of Dr Ashraf as the VC of the university with a direction to the government to notify the candidate highest in the merit list strictly in accordance with law.

The counsel said a division bench later set aside the single bench’s decision and the matter went to the Supreme Court. However, he said, the apex court suspended the judgment of the division bench and the decision of the single bench became operative. He argued that the respondents, including the chief minister, failed to initiate the process for the appointment of new VC of the university in terms of the single bench’s judgment. He said the act of the respondents amounted to the contempt of court. After hearing the arguments, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi observed that the contention raised by the counsel needed consideration. The judge issued notices to the chief minister and other respondents with a direction to file their replies by 6 October. On a separate writ petition by Dr Iqrar, Justice Sethi also restrained the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and other government departments from taking any adverse action against the petitioner. The counsel argued that in order to frustrate the implementation of the single bench’s judgment, the respondents had started taking coercive measures against the petitioner through various departments including the ACE.