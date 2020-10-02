ATC summons DIG after lawyer complains of witnesses being harassed

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday summoned the East deputy inspector general of police (DIG) after an attorney for the family of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud complained that the prosecution witnesses were being harassed by the absconding accused.

Twenty-three policemen, including former SP Rao Anwar, have been charged with the murder of Naqeebullah, whose real name was Naseemullah Mehsud, who along with three others, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq, was killed in a fake encounter in the outskirts of the city on January 13, 2018.

Among the suspects, Anwar, Qamar Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat are on bail while 13, including Allah Yar Kaka, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Ali, Ghulam Nazuk, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Shakeel, Muhammad Anar, Khair Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Ali Akbar, Raees Abbas Zaidi and Syed Imran Kazmi, are in custody.

Amanullah Marwat, Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib, Gada Hussain, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz have been declared proclaimed offenders and warrants have been out for their arrests.

The lawyer for Naqeebullah’s family, Salahuddin Panhwar, told the ATC judge that their witnesses were being harassed by the absconding accused to depose in favour of them during the trial, which could hinder the dispensing to justice.

The judge issued notices to the DIG to appear on October 7 to submit his response to the complaint raised by the lawyer. The ATC also directed the investigation officer to present next the prosecution witness on the next hearing.

Anwar had claimed that 27-year-old Naqeebullah was a terrorist and killed with his accomplices during a shootout in the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif Town police station. Contrary to Anwar’s repeated claim, the investigation did not find any evidence of Naqeebullah’s involvement in a terrorist activity but observed that Naqeebullah’s social media profile portrayed him as a liberal and fun-loving young man with a penchant for modelling. The ATC had begun the trial in March, 2019. The father of the slain youth, Muhammad Khan, who had lodged the complaint against police has passed away. Before his death, he had expressed his distrust in the judicial system and the authorities as he had received death threats against pursuing the case.