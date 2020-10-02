Public libraries to be closed if corona hits hard: culture minister

Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Thursday said the provincial government would close the public libraries in case of the start of the second spell of coronavirus.

During a surprise visit to the Liaquat Memorial Library, the minister said all public libraries had to observe the government-recommended SOPs to keep their staffers and visitors safe. He said the government would increase the timings of public libraries if the visitors abided by the SOPs.

He asked the libraries’ director to improve sanitation and cleanliness affairs at the Liaquat Memorial Library. He said air conditioners and cold water should be provided to the visitors of the library. He also directed the libraries’ director to provide proper seating arrangements to students in the reading hall. “New furniture will also be provided to the library.”

The minister also phoned the works and services secretary to ensure speedy completion of the renovation and maintenance of the library. He asked the students present in the library to give him a list of books they required for their academic examinations, including the Central Superior Service Examinations.