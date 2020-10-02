Sindh approves Rs10.1bn for NICVD, its satellite centres

In order to ease the growing financial burden on the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the Sindh government on Thursday approved a Rs10.1 billion grant for the institute and its satellite centres spread all over the province, and vowed to continue supporting the facility to deal with the growing influx of patients. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced the provision of the grant to the NICVD so that proper treatment of patients from all over the country could be carried out at the hospital smoothly.

Presiding over a meeting on NICVD issues at the CM House, which was attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Law Secretary Dr Mansoor, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar and others, he said their government had made Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and the NICVD the best hospitals in the city.

“We have enhanced the budgetary allocations for these institutions so that all patients could be provided best treatment,” he said and added that the NICVD with the support of his government established its satellites centres in different districts, which were providing treatment to heart patients in their home district.

After it was pointed out that the NICVD was facing financial issues, the chief minister directed Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi to release Rs10.1 billion to the institute so that it could resolve all its and its satellite units’ issues.

The matter of construction of a new building for the NICVD also came under discussion. The chief minister directed the health department to get its PC-1 prepared and then send it to the relevant forums for approval. “We will build the best building for the hospital,” he said.

The NICVD had earlier been facing a severe financial burden due to the suspension of its grant by the government, resulting in delays and postponements of several projects, while patient care was also being affected because of the shortage of materials, medicines and equipment at the health facility.

Health department officials said several national and international suppliers had refused to supply necessary material and medicines to the cardiovascular institute over concerns about its financial situation. They added that normal procedures would resume at the health facility after the issuance of the provincial government’s grant.