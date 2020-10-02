Bayern Munich want Kramaric: reports

close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
AFP
AFP
BERLIN: Bayern Munich are reportedly chasing Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric as a backup to Robert Lewandowski after the Croatia forward scored twice against them in last weekend’s shock Bundesliga defeat.

German daily Bild claim Munich sports director Hasan Salhamidzic contacted Kramaric’s management after the Croatian striker netted twice in Bayern’s 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim.

It was the European champions’ first defeat after 23 straight wins.

So far, Bayern are tight-lipped about the Croatia international, who has scored 67 goals in 134 Bundesliga games.

