Azeem wants witness anonymity in Yorkshire racism investigation

LONDON: Azeem Rafiq says that anonymity needs to be granted to witnesses in the investigation into allegations of racism within Yorkshire cricket.

Rafiq, who triggered the review after claiming that “institutional racism” at the club had left him on the brink of suicide, believes potential witnesses may be prevented from sharing their experiences by a fear of damaging their on-going hopes for inclusion within the game.

He has received numerous responses to his allegations. While some former team-mates have phoned to apologise for their behaviour, others have phoned to apologise for not doing more to stop inappropriate behaviour when they witnessed it. In all cases, Rafiq has requested they share their comments with the investigation panel. But it seems not all are prepared to do so.

“Several people have been in touch and said ‘we’ve experienced the same things’,” Azeem told Cricinfo.

“But when I’ve asked if they will come forward, they’ve said ‘I can’t. My shop will suffer; my son will never be picked again for the youth team’ or something like that.