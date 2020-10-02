Aisam, Inglot crash out

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Britain partner Dominic Inglot crashed out of French Open on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 50 and 54, respectively, was beaten by the wildcard French duo of Manuel Guinard and Arthur Rinderknech, ranked 196 and 191, respectively, 7-6(8), 3-6, 5-7 in the first round of men’s doubles category.