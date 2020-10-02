Unseeded Haris moves into knockout stage

KARACHI: Unseeded Haris Tahir stormed into the knockout stage of the 12th NBP Ranking Snooker Championship 2020 as quite a few seeded cueists found themselves at the receiving end on the penultimate day of preliminary round matches here at the NBP Sports Complex in Clifton on Thursday.

Third seed Asjad Iqbal, fifth seed Babar Masih, seventh seed Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and eighth seed Ali Haider were the four seeded cueists to have faced defeat at the hands of unseeded opponents while the other four seeds, Muhammad Asif, Shahid Aftab, Muhammad Ahsan Javaid and Mubashir Raza, emerged triumphant.

Defending champion and top seed Muhammad Asif has already advanced to the pre-quarter-finals from the Group A, while second seed Shahid Aftab has moved to the next round from the Group B.

Unseeded Muhammad Saleem has booked his place in the last 16 from the Group C while fourth seed Muhammad Ahsan Javaid and Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir have already secured their places in the knockout rounds from the Group D.

Sixth Mubashir Raza and Ahsan Ramzan have gone into the pre-quarters from the Group F while unseeded Sharjeel Mehmood has moved ahead from the Group G and Haris Tahir has progressed from the Group H.

With 10 slots for the pre-quarters already decided, fierce battle is on the cards for the remaining six spots on the fourth and final day of preliminary rounds on Friday (today).

Results: Asif Toba (Pjb) bt Asjad Iqbal (NBP) 4-2 (89-2, 104-19, 50-85, 66-76, 80-57, 80-25); Abdul Sattar (Sindh) bt Babar Masih (Pjb) 4-2 (52-41, 23-75, 64-29, 34-96, 61-60, 92-31); Rana Irfan (Pjb) bt Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (NBP) 4-2 (71-36, 1-71, 67-66, 80-1, 4-78, 50-37); Aakash Rafique (KP) bt Ali Haider (Pjb) 4-1 (96-0, 39-68, 64-29, 66-8, 70-4); Agha Bilawal (Sindh) bt Aakash Rafique (KP) 4-1 (75-57, 13-68, 75-46, 74-1, 68-33); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Muhammad Ajmal (Pjb) 4-3 (77-9, 55-41, 82-31, 0-88, 12-69, 69-24, 65-17); Saad Khan (KP) bt Zubair Tahir (Pjb) 4-0 (66-40, 70-51, 69-9, 55-37); Sharjeel Mahmood (KP) bt Muhammad Umar Khan(Pjb) 4-2 (56-10, 74-8, 59-69, 72-32, 18-72, 78-30); Haris Tahir (NBP) bt Agha Bilawal (Sindh) 4-2 (36-63, 54-66, 66-24, 76-39, 65-26, 65-55); Abdul Sattar (Sindh) bt Muhammad Majid Ali (NBP) 4-2 (64-21, 35-90, 0-86, 83-27, 68-35(59), 94-13); Rana Irfan(Pjb) bt Hamza Akbar (Pjb) 4-2 (77-63, 35-81, 77-56, 74-46, 61-46, 57-43); Muhammad Ijaz (Pjb) bt Aakash Rafique (KP) 4-2 (27-66, 101-8, 77-37, 48-57, 66-0, 70-0); Muhammad Asif (NBP) bt Bahadur Khan (Bal) 4-1 (44-58, 85-37, 69-0, 74-1, 84-4); Shahid Aftab (Pjb) bt Muhammad Ali (Sindh) 4-2 (74-10, 63-8, 0-76, 60-71, 133-7, 107-22); Muhammad Ahsan Javaid (Pjb) bt Jawed Ansari (Sindh) 4-1 (62-51, 12-90, 72-57, 59-17, 70-1).