Record-breaking Usman grabs gold at National Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand created a new national record on the penultimate day of the 27th National Shooting Championship in Jehlum on Thursday.

In the final of the individual category of the skeet event, Usman scored 56 points out of 60 to set a record.

He also clinched the gold medal by scoring total score of 119 points, while Navy’s Asif took silver medal with the score of 115 points and Sindh’s Khurrum Inam also scored 115 points for bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Navy’s team, consisting of M Asif, Abdul Sattar, and Abdul Waheed, claimed gold medal.

The team of Army, comprising Usman Chand, Shameel Khan, and M Asif, grabbed silver. The team of Khurram Inam, Ahmed Sultan and Shakeel Babur won bronze medal, while representing Sindh.

In the team category of Centre Fire Pistol event, Navy won gold medal with the score of 1729 points and Army scored 1702 points for silver medal, while PAF took bronze medal for scoring 1607 points.

At the end of the seventh day of the championship, Navy remains at the top with 13 gold, 14 silver, and nine bronze medals. Army stands second with 12 gold, eight silver, and eight bronze medals and PAF with two gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals is at third position.