Usman to fight Boida for ABF title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer will take on Indonesia’s Boida Bulldozer for the Asian Boxing Federation title in the first-ever professional bout to be staged at the Amir Khan Boxing Complex here on Saturday (tomorrow).

Eight other professional boxing bouts will also be held on the day with majority of them pitting Pakistani pugilists against opponents from Afghanistan or Indonesia.

Pakistan’s Kamran Wahab and Mohammad Zaman will fight in a six-round lightweight bout.

Other bouts on the day will be between Asif Hazara and Afghanistan’s Ramin Nejrabi (super flyweight), Nadir Baloch and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Salim (featherweight), Afghanistan’s Aminul Haq and Bilal Mehsud (super lightweight), Allah Bakhsh and Indonesia’s Artur Krzysztof (heavyweight), Sikander Abbasi and Afghanistan’s Jawad Hassan (super featherweight), Zahoor Abbas and Moin Khan (lightweight) and Abbas Ali and Adil Said (middleweight).

The bouts are being held under the auspices of the Amir Khan Boxing Academy.

Amir Khan along with Usman Wazeer and AKBA coach Hamid Dawood held a press conference on Thursday to highlight their efforts in promoting professional boxing in Pakistan.

“I will try to hold competitions in all major cities of Pakistan every two months to promote professional boxing,” Amir said. “My academy will produce many professional boxers. My coach Hamid Dawood is working hard on the boxers,” he added.

Pakistan Boxing Council President Rasheed Baloch said the Asian title has reached Pakistan.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation has already distanced itself from these fights. It has said that all officials and boxers taking part in such competitions will not be eligible for events to be held under the PBF umbrella.