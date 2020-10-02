Nine killed in Ukraine forest fire

KIEV: At least nine people have died in forest fires in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine near the front line of Kiev’s conflict with Moscow-backed separatists, authorities said on Thursday.

Some 120 people were evacuated from villages in the region as 1,200 firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the blaze that started on Wednesday, the interior ministry said as Kiev tries to determine the cause.

Regional officials said two water-bombing planes and a helicopter were used to tackle the fire that spread over 9,300 hectares. Emergency services said ten people have been hospitalised and 22 villages were under threat from the fire, which was getting larger due to strong winds.

The Ukrainian presidency said in a statement that it was important to establish the cause of the fire and to establish how it had spread so quickly. The regional administration said it had temporarily closed a crossing point into separatist-held territory as the fire drew near to a checkpoint. The blaze spread to just a few kilometres from an area where fighting between Kiev forces and Russian-backed separatists erupts sporadically. A ceasefire brokered two months ago has largely held and authorities have not said whether the fire has impacted the fighting.