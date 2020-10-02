close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
AFP
October 2, 2020

Assange extradition ruling

World

AFP
October 2, 2020

LONDON: A British judge on Thursday said she would rule on January 4 next year on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States. Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourned the case after hearing four weeks of evidence, and remanded the 49-year-old Australian in custody until an administrative hearing later this month.

