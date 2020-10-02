close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
AFP
October 2, 2020

Macron says Syrian mercenaries operating in Karabakh

World

AFP
October 2, 2020

BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Syrian extremist fighters were operating in Nagorny Karabakh, where Armenia and Azerbaijan are engaged in heavy fighting.

Macron said he had evidence that militants had travelled through the Turkish city of Gaziantep on their way to the conflict in the Caucasus, where the fiercest clashes in years have left nearly 130 people dead.

“We have information today that indicates with certainty that Syrian fighters from jihadist groups have transited through Gaziantep to reach the theatre of operations in Nagorny Karabakh,” Macron said as he arrived for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.“This is a very serious new fact, which changes the situation.”

