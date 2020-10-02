Two French journalists hurt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A reporter and photographer working for the French daily Le Monde have been wounded in fighting in the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh, the newspaper told AFP on Thursday. News editor Luc Bronner confirmed that two of its journalists had been hurt after the Armenian foreign ministry said that they had been hit in a bombardment by Azerbaijan forces.