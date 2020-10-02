close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 2, 2020

Two French journalists hurt

World

AFP
October 2, 2020

PARIS: A reporter and photographer working for the French daily Le Monde have been wounded in fighting in the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh, the newspaper told AFP on Thursday. News editor Luc Bronner confirmed that two of its journalists had been hurt after the Armenian foreign ministry said that they had been hit in a bombardment by Azerbaijan forces.

Latest News

More From World