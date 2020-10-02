Second Russian virus vaccine

MOSCOW: Early clinical trials of a second Russian coronavirus vaccine have proved successful, its developer said on Thursday after Russia boasted of approving the world’s first vaccine. Russia’s Vektor – a top-secret state virology research centre in Siberia – said that early-stage trials were successful for its own experimental vaccine, named EpiVacCorona. “The first two phases of clinical trials demonstrated the effectiveness and safety of the EpiVacCorona vaccine,” Vektor’s press department told the Interfax news agency.