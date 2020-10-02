Nine killed in Ukraine forest fire

KIEV: At least nine people have died in forest fires in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine near the front line of Kiev’s conflict with Moscow-backed separatists, authorities said on Thursday.

Some 120 people were evacuated from villages in the region as 1,200 firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the blaze that started on Wednesday, the interior ministry said as Kiev tries to determine the cause. Regional officials said two water-bombing planes and a helicopter were used to tackle the fire that spread over 9,300 hectares.