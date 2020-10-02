Turkey begins life under strict social media rules

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Thursday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions which threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts.

The legislation was rammed through parliament by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels.

Facebook’s human rights officer Iain Levine tweeted that the move “raises many concerns (about) human rights”. But while fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government will be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures – or if social media companies will ever fully comply.

“We believe that these days it’s really impossible in a country like Turkey to suppress social media – it is so much a part of people’s lives,” said Emma Sinclair-Webb, the Turkey director of Human Rights Watch.