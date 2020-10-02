China eyes holiday bounce

BEIJING: Hundreds of millions in China hustled to enjoy their first major national holiday since the country beat its coronavirus outbreak, filling airports and train stations on Thursday. The Golden Week holiday marks the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and sees an astonishing annual movement of people trying to get home or take holidays.

But this year has added significance, with the crowds filling the concourses pointing to a country rebounding from the outbreak and parading the freedom to travel as a contrast to the rolling lockdowns hitting much of the world. “Normally, we would take a family holiday abroad... but this year we opted for a staycation instead,” said Niu Honglin from Shanghai.