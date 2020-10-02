close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 2, 2020

Second Russian virus vaccine

World

AFP
October 2, 2020

MOSCOW: Early clinical trials of a second Russian coronavirus vaccine have proved successful, its developer said on Thursday after Russia boasted of approving the world’s first vaccine.

Russia’s Vektor – a top-secret state virology research centre in Siberia – said that early-stage trials were successful for its own experimental vaccine, named EpiVacCorona. “The first two phases of clinical trials demonstrated the effectiveness and safety of the EpiVacCorona vaccine,” Vektor’s press department told the Interfax news agency. Russia announced in August that it had developed the world’s first registered vaccine – named “Sputnik V” after the world’s first satellite.

Latest News

More From World