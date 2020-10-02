Greece, Turkey get hotline to avoid Med clashes: Nato

BRUSSELS: Greece and Turkey set up a military hotline on Thursday to avoid accidental clashes in the eastern Mediterranean, where they are at loggerheads over energy resources and maritime borders, Nato said.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the breakthrough, which comes after several weeks of talks between military officials from the two alliance members. The two Nato members agreed to the talks after a standoff over gas exploration in contested waters led to a dramatic ramping-up of tensions, stoking fears that conflict could erupt, perhaps by accident.

“Following a series of technical meetings between the military representatives of Greece and Turkey at Nato Headquarters in Brussels, a bilateral military de-confliction mechanism was established on Thursday,” Nato said in a statement.