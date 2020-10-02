Gas prices

This refers to the news item ‘ECC approves increase in gas, electricity tariffs; RLNG for private sector’ (Oct 1). The Indian government, on the other hand, has cut natural gas price by 25pc to $1.79 per MBTU as an incentive for businesses following the lockdown. Pakistan’s economic team must take some lessons from other countries on managing the economy and controlling distribution losses.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi