Unaffordable

The people of Pakistan are more interested in knowing how well the government is managing the healthcare sector. The recent approval by the government regarding an increase in the price of medicines is not appreciated at all. Most of the people cannot buy medicines at high rates. People from low-income households are already finding it difficult to deal with their expenses. How will they pay for high-priced essential medicines?

The government should realise that a large population of the country is not rich and cannot bear this price hike. The people want the government to work for their betterment and take care of their basic needs.

Abdul Wadood

Lahore