Not my mistake

This refers to the letter ‘What’s your job?’ (Sep 30) by Engr Asim Nawab. The writer has described the behaviour of politicians beautifully. PTI representatives are only seen putting the blame on other major parties for Pakistan’s problems.

In our country, this pattern of blaming the past governments for the present problems is not new. Almost all parties blame their rivals for any problem that the people face instead of talking about their performances.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat