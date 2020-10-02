This refers to the editorial ‘Protecting the wild’ (Sep 28). Due to the abysmally poor conditions in which animals were kept at the Islamabad zoo, the Islamabad high court gave the verdict that all the animals in the zoo should be relocated to better sanctuaries. However, the provincial wildlife boards said that they have no sanctuaries to keep the animals even for a short period. The black Himalayan bear injured at the Islamabad zoo is already an endangered species. The zoo should have taken good care of the bear. It is so painful to see how it neglected the wild animal. The zoo is already guilty of mistreating the lone elephant Kaavan. After receiving much-needed medical treatments, the lone elephant is all set to move to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

The relevant authorities need to understand that wild animals cannot be kept in small cages. They must be kept in some sort of a secured open space to at least provide them a semblance of the environment in which they previously lived as free animals in the wild.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad