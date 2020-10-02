close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
A good speech

Newspost

 
October 2, 2020

In his address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, PM Imran Khan talked about various international issues. He highlighted the fact that Pakistan managed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus by adopting the smart lockdown strategy.

The highlight of the speech was the Kashmir issue. The prime minister talked about Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He urged the world to resolve the Kashmir issue in a timely manner. He also highlighted Indian atrocities in Kashmir. The prime minister’s well-articulated speech truly reflects the people’s sentiments.

Heera Mushtaq Ghumman

Sahiwal

