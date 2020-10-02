Relief for the elderly

The world celebrates the International Day of Older Persons on October 1. Unlike developed countries, Pakistan doesn’t have any relief benefits for senior citizens. Only the FBR has introduced the policy of some relief in the income tax for the elderly. Besides this, nothing has been done to facilitate these people.

Relief measures such as relief on air travel, bus fares, metros, trains, library fees, public parks entry fee, museum fee, and healthcare at government hospitals should be introduced for the elderly. In addition, those senior citizens who are in the workforce should be provided some relief in professional taxes and on the renewal of their respective licenses. Those who are doctors and lawyers can be given some concession on the professional tax levied on them. It is also important to commend Nadra for allotting identity cards with lifetime validity.

Dr Munawar Aziz

Abbottabad