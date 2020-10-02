SRB collects Rs26.38bln in Q1

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) registered a revenue growth of 15.2 percent during the first quarter (July–September) of the current fiscal year, as it collected Rs26.38 billion, compared with Rs22.90 billion during the corresponding period last year.

A senior official of the board said heavy rains in August severely compounded the woes of the services sector, which was already facing hardships due to COVID-19.

“Had that not been the case, the quarterly growth achieved by the SRB would have been better,” the official added.

During September, SRB collected Rs10.43 billion, compared with Rs8.9 billion collected during September 2019, showing a growth of 16.4 percent.

The official said the board acknowledged the support of the provincial government and dedication of its officials for realising the revenue growth during the month and on the quarterly basis. SRB is focusing to achieve the assigned revenue collection target of Rs135 billion during the current fiscal year, although, the target is ambitious with a growth of 27 percent, compared with the collection of Rs106 billion during the last fiscal year.