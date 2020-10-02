FBR urged to stop issuing notices

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately stop issuing notices to businessmen, as it is not only creating undue harassment among them, but also giving a bad name to the government, a statement said on Thursday.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman said that the economy has just come out of the dark shadows cast by the Covid-19 pandemic and is still facing the aftershocks of the lockdown period.

The businesses have been reopened after more than eight months and are doing their best to makeup the losses incurred during that period, he said, adding that the LCCI feels that issuance of notices to businesses at this juncture will put a halt to the process of economic recovery, which is still far away from normal.

The LCCI chief said these notices would roll back all the efforts to restore economy and normalisation of the business activity, adding the present notices, which are undue and unnecessary, will also impact the businesses negatively.