A promising failure

LAHORE: The trust deficit between the electorate and the state has never been as pronounced as it is today as the latter has utterly let the former down by failing to deliver on its hyperbolised promises or even coming close to it.

Last two years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rule have been that of broken promises and shattered hopes. Actually things went south.

They promised to alleviate poverty but shoved millions more under its line. They guaranteed two million jobs but have led to the loss of 1.2 million by the virtue of their hit-and-miss policies in two years and still counting. The said to build five million houses in five years but none has yet been made in two years. They had vowed to wipe out corruption after coming to power, but those roaring tigers turned out to be mere mewing cats when pitted against the ogre of graft. Instead of freeing the media as pledged, they gagged it completely. They had given their word to cut power rates by letting the tariff go through the roof.

This is not the outcome of the blunders made by the past regimes. It simply manifests how incompetent this government is. Its economic planners never even remotely tried to put themselves in the shoes of the people and that’s why they never knew where they pinch. They could not control inflation, failed to keep the currency in good health, squeezed growth by suppressing imports beyond logical limits.

They, in past two years, have not been able to find out how to boost exports. It continues to be a blind side for them. The huge subsidies offered to some exporters did not increase the exports. Billion of rupees provided as subsidy went down the drain-like pockets of the powerful.

They confused the people of Pakistan by saying that ease of doing business in Pakistan has improved. The ease of doing refers to the barriers erected by the government rules. Some barriers have been removed. Still there is no investment.

Pakistan is much above Bangladesh in ease of doing business ranking, but investment is pouring in into our former half. The only difference is that the cost of doing business in Bangladesh is very low compared with Pakistan. The businesses in that country are not looted by bureaucracy. Their institutions are very strong.

We have very weak institutions. It is an irony that during the tenure of this government a number institutional heads having constitutional protection of tenure were forced to resign and new heads appointed.

Even those new heads had to resign when they failed to toe the government line. This government has no regard for rules and regulations or independence of regulators.

During past two years four Federal Board of Revenue chairmen and three finance secretaries have been changed.

The governor State Bank of Pakistan was inducted while he was serving IMF in Egypt without following proper procedures. The bureaucracy was terrorised through National Accountability Bureau making it dysfunctional. Even on irregularities of minor nature dissenting (the ones that refused to break rules) bureaucrats were put behind bars for six to twelve months. All these actions created anarchy in the system. The usual checks and balances evaporated. The hoarders and profiteers got freehand. The rates of all daily use items increased like never.

Business atmosphere in the country suffered a big blow when the businessmen were treated the same way by the NAB as bureaucracy and politicians. Then came the COVID-19 that was surprisingly tackled well by this regime. But loss to economy during this period was beyond its control. The pandemic has left its mark on the economy as it did in other parts of the world. The damage, however, was lower than other countries but the impact on prices much higher than in other economies. The prices of wheat and sugar went out of control. The rupee played havoc with imported stuff adding to the miseries of the downtrodden.

The downslide in economy did impact businessmen, but they were mostly able to maintain their lifestyle even in declining incomes. They enjoyed the lockdown as a recreation, while the lower strata of society suffered. Lockdown for them was like a prison. Living in congested homes without any income or food was stressing. They were spending available resources with utmost frugality.

The ruling elite did not suffer from resources they enjoyed life as usual. Their comfortable lifestyle in times of distress further widened the trust deficit between the rulers and the general public.