Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the second straight day on Thursday, aided by subdued dollar demand and strong inflows, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 165 against the dollar, 0.4 percent, or 70 paisas, stronger from the previous closing of 165.70 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 165.70 against the greenback, compared with 166.20 in the previous session.

Dealers said the local unit appreciated further following the reports that Pakistan has received $300 million from the Asian Development Bank.

“There were enough dollar supplies, while the demand for the greenback from importers was on the decline,” a currency dealer said.

“Increase in remittances from Pakistanis working abroad, higher foreign exchange inflows and gradual recovery in exports are supporting the domestic currency for now.”

The ADB on Monday approved a loan to help strengthen Pakistan’s finance sector by supporting measures to develop competitive capital markets and encourage private sector investment in the country. All major economic fundamentals such as inflation, industrial output, remittances, current account balance and high frequency demand indicators show improvement, creating positive sentiment among traders.