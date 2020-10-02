close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

USAID disburses $3.4bln

Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has disbursed $3.4 billion to Pakistan under enhanced partnership agreement, ministry of economic affairs said on Thursday.

Pakistan and the United States signed Pakistan enhanced partnership agreement (PEPA) on September 30, 2010.

The volume of committed economic assistance under PEPA was $4.3 billion. Of that, USAID disbursed $3.4 billion to Pakistan. This was told during a tripartite wrap-up meeting on portfolio review of USAID projects. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar, officials of USAID and senior officers of the provincial governments and lined departments.

