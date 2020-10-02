Dada elected KCA chairman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Muhammad Atif Dada, Humayun Zafar and Rizwan Iqbal Umer were elected unopposed as chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman of the Karachi Cotton Association for the year 2020/21, respectively, a statement said on Thursday.
Dada of M/s Dada Sons (Pvt) Limited has been engaged in cotton business since two decades. He is a prominent and well-renowned exporter of raw cotton in Pakistan.
Zafar of M/s Humayun Zafar has also been engaged in cotton business since a considerable time, while Umer of M/s Khudabux Industries (Pvt) Limited has also been engaged in cotton business for the last several years.
All the three office-bearers had already served on various positions in the KCA, it added.