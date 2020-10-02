Gold rates down Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs100/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices in the local market dropped to Rs111,700/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs85 to Rs95,765. In the international market, gold rates increased $14 to $1,900/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.