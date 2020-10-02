Forex reserves fall to $19.534bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $19.534 billion during the week ended September 25 from $19.903 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $342 million to $12.359 billion.
The decline is attributed to the external debt payments of $311 million by the government and other official payments. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also fell to $7.175 billion from $7.202 billion.