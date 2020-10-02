Liverpool players rally round Neco Williams over social media abuse

LONDON: Virgil Van Dijk was among the Liverpool players who joined manager Jurgen Klopp in speaking to Neco Williams after the young full-back received online abuse, assistant boss Pep Lijnders has revealed.

Williams, 19, played the full duration of last week’s 7-2 Carabao Cup third-round win at Lincoln and lost possession in the build-up to the hosts scoring their first goal. The Wales international received abuse on social media afterwards and the profile picture and background picture on his Twitter account have been blacked out.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s fourth-round home clash with Arsenal, Lijnders said: “It is not for me to comment on social media. The only thing I can say is abuse is wrong – through social media, on the street, it is wrong. Second, you are not a Liverpool supporter if you don’t support.”

He added: “Trent (Alexander-Arnold) spoke with him (Williams), Virgil spoke with him, Robbo (Andrew Robertson) spoke with him – so it’s not only Jurgen or me. It’s how we take care of each other and that’s what makes us different.”

Lijnders had earlier said of Williams: “Neco is a doer, and doers make mistakes. We don’t want safe play, a player who doesn’t take risks. Our game is based on everyone taking the initiative from each position, and that is what we want.

“One of the most important lessons for each young boy who is coming through, each player, is that it is a weakness if you can get caught up in praise and criticism. I think he dealt with it really well, to be honest.”