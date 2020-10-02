Tiger looks up to Ascot feat

LONDON: Tiger Crusade let down favourite-backers at Ascot on his latest outing, but should be given another chance in the Racing Welfare Handicap back at the Berkshire track.

David Simcock’s charge was well-fancied when last seen back in July, having secured a narrow neck victory over Society Lion on his seasonal return at Doncaster.

However, Tiger Crusade just could not pick up in the same manner at Ascot after travelling well throughout, with a tendency to hang in the finish also not aiding his cause as he was beaten two lengths.

Tiger Crusade has not been out since that run, so he should certainly be fresh for this assignment and given it will be just his fifth career start, it might be a bit too early to give up on him just yet.

St Leger form will be key for two contests at the Berkshire venue, kicking off with the Listed Teentech Noel Murless Stakes.

Berkshire Rocco is head and shoulders above his rivals here with a rating of 116, and he has shown himself to be among the best in the three-year-old staying ranks this term.

Second in the Queen’s Vase and fourth in the Great Voltigeur demonstrated Berkshire Rocco had the necessary credentials to head to Doncaster with a live chance, and so it proved as he outran his generous odds of 16-1 to just lose out in the shadow of the post.

Beaten a neck by Galileo Chrome, Berkshire Rocco had raced prominently in the early stages and rallied admirably when headed. A similar effort in this lesser company can see him hit the target for the first time in over a year.