Premier League set to lobby for change in handball law

LONDON: The Premier League is prepared to formally lobby for a change in the handball law following the controversy over the penalty award against Tottenham’s Eric Dier last weekend, the PA news agency understands.

The league is understood to be keen on altering the section of the law which states that handball must be awarded if the ball strikes the hand or arm when it is above shoulder level, as was the case with Dier.

The decision, which cost Spurs victory against Newcastle on Sunday, was criticised because Dier’s arms appeared to be in a natural position for someone who was jumping, and because he was facing away from the ball when it struck him.

However, neither of those factors are relevant under the law, and the Premier League is now understood to be discussing the section of the law about the hand or arm being above shoulder height with the game’s lawmakers the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

If necessary, the league is prepared to formally lobby the IFAB for a rule change.

The IFAB’s technical and football advisory panels are due to meet this autumn, and any law change would have to be rubber-stamped at its annual general meeting next March, before coming into effect for the 2021-22 season.

It is understood the league believes that as the law stands, Peter Bankes’ decision to award the penalty against Dier was correct.

Premier League referees will now apply a different interpretation in other instances of handball though, for offences where the arm is below shoulder level.