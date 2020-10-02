It is a well-known fact that the number of coronavirus cases is rising all over the world. Pakistan has also seen a spike in Covid-19 cases. This suggests that the people should follow SOPs to protect themselves against the virus. However, in Pakistan, no one is following SOPs.

From hospitals and markets to railway stations and banks, no one is wearing mask or following physical distancing measures. Our carelessness is dangerous. The authorities should create awareness among the people and encourage them to follow SOPs.

Balach Wahid

Turbat