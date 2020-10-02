Lack of security

This refers to the letters ‘Think before you speak’ (Oct 1) by Dr Irfan Zafar and Mujeeb Ali Samo. Both the writers criticised Lahore’s CCPO for his recent statement. My question is: Don’t we tell our children on a daily basis to come home early?

It is true that the government is responsible for protecting the life and property of citizens. It is also true that in our country private security guards have outnumbered police officers. Our country doesn’t even have enough resources to provide security to all people.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi