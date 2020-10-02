German far-right terror suspect arrested in Poland

WARSAW: A German man suspected of belonging to a far-right terror group has been arrested in Poland with 1.2 kilogrammes of explosives in his possession, Poland’s PAP news agency reported on Thursday.

The man, referred to only as “Jurgen K,” was arrested last week in northern Poland and had published his extremist views on social media, PAP quoted the security services as saying.

Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the ministry responsible for the security services, said the German man is accused of belonging to “an organised criminal group of a terrorist nature”.

PAP quoted prosecutors as saying that a search of Jurgen K’s place of work found two TNT cubes weighing 1.2 kilograms (2.6 pounds) and ammunition.

The man has been charged with possession of arms and explosives without a permit and has been placed in preventive detention for three months. The man faces up to eight years in prison.