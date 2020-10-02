Black people ‘disproportionately’ homeless

LONDON: Black people were the most disproportionately represented ethnic group among households owed homelessness support during the last financial year, new statistics show.

Some 288,470 households were assessed as being owed help from their local council in England during 2019-20, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.

Of the lead applicants from these households, 10.7 per cent were black, while black people are only estimated to make up 3.6 per cent of England’s population. Lead applicants of black, mixed and other ethnicities made up 17.3 per cent of applications while accounting for 7.3 per cent of the population.

Almost half of the duties to prevent or relieve homelessness (47.1 per cent) owed to households with a lead applicant represented by minority ethnic groups were from London boroughs. In London, 32.1 per cent of applications were from black people, which make up 12.4 per cent of the capital’s population. Shelter said the “deep inequality and systemic racism” within the housing system must be addressed, and the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic must not be one of rising homelessness.

Chief executive Polly Neate said: “It is both telling and appalling to see black people and others who are black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) disproportionately impacted by homelessness. We must act fast, because the pandemic we are now enduring is only intensifying the housing emergency and its destructive inequalities.”

Overall, white and Asian households were less likely to be homeless, with 69.8 per cent of homeless households with a white lead applicant, while white people make up 84.6 per cent of the population. And Asian lead applicants accounted for 6.3 per cent of the homeless applications, despite making up 8.1 per cent of the population.

The figures also show that around a quarter of households owed help to relieve or prevent homelessness included a person in full or part-time work. Of the lead applicants from these households, 25.9 per cent (74,580) were in employment and 30.5 per cent (88,030) were registered as unemployed. The second most common status was households not working due to a long-term illness or disability, the MHCLG said, while 2.6 per cent (7,620) were retired.

The most common age group owed help was 25 to 34-year-olds, accounting for around three in 10 (87,990) households. This was followed by 35 to 44-year-olds who made up 22.9 per cent of the applications, while 3,050 households (1.1 per cent) had applicants aged 75 and older.