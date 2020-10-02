PML-N expels five Punjab MPs for meeting CM Buzdar

Ag Online

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday announced the expulsion of five Punjab Assembly lawmakers for “violating” the party’s rules and meeting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar without permission.

The decision, approved by senior party leadership, was announced by PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal. According to Geo News, the members to have been removed are Punjab Assembly lawmakers Ashraf Ansari, Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Moulvi Ghayasuddin.

The inquiry against the aforementioned members came into effect with the approval of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

On Tuesday, a delegation of PML-N provincial lawmakers met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and expressed their support to him for resolving public issues. Furthermore, a few PML-N parliamentarians were issued show-cause notices for having been absent during the crucial voting that took place in a joint session of Parliament for Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation.

Despite the opposition’s concerns regarding a few clauses—and their numbers being greater in Parliament—the bills were passed by lawmakers with a majority of votes.

Those asked to explain their absence that day include Raheela Magsi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi.

Reacting to the development, Jaleel Sharaqpuri said the PML-N should be treated like a political party, not a family’s “private property”. He said differences of opinions should be tolerated in the party and then slammed the state of the PML-N as a “family limited company”.—