‘Indian spy agencies orchestrating financial crimes in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said India and its intelligence agencies were involved in money-laundering and financial crimes in Pakistan to sponsor terrorism.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, at a weekly press briefing, said the Bharatia Janata Party (BJP) regime had once again revealed the true face of India before the world by pursuing the heinous agenda of sponsoring terrorism and extremism.

He drew the world’s attention towards the policies of political leadership of India, which as the “so-called largest democracy” had been fully exposed. The spokesperson said the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir had deteriorated for the last 423 days since the unilateral action of changing the valley’s special status.

During last week, he mentioned, Indian occupation forces had martyred another six Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called search operations in Pulwama and Anantnag. India, however, would not be able to succeed in subjugating the Kashmiri people through killings and abductions, he added.

Chaudhri said Pakistan would continue to apprise the world of the Indian crimes against the Kashmiri people. He said India had escalated tensions along the Line of Control to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities in held Kashmir.

The spokesperson said the recent crackdown against Amnesty International by the Indian government was another manifestation of its extremist agenda and intolerance to the truth being told by independent human rights organisations.

The spokesperson condemned the shameful acquittal of all 32 criminals responsible for demolishing the centuries-old Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. Responding to a question regarding the so-called “neighbourhood first policy” of India, Chaudhri said: “No such policy exists and it is only a facade.”

The current Indian leadership, he said, was in fact guided by the Chanakya doctrine, deeply imbedded in the rank and file of the BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) combine.

He said according to the Chanakya doctrine, “your immediate neighbour is your natural enemy as he covets your territory and resources, and is positioned to take them if he is more powerful than you”.

That dangerous indoctrination of the Indian leadership, he said, was a source of concern for all immediate neighbours of India.

He said in the interest of regional peace and security, the current Indian leadership would be well-advised to abandon the 3rd century BC doctrine and instead learn from the post-World War II political history of the world where immediate neighbours contributed immensely to the socio-economic development and security of each other.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s offer of arranging a meeting of Indian spy commander Kulbhushan Jadav with his father and wife, Zahid Chaudhri said Pakistan’s offer was still there. “Unfortunately, we have got no response from Indian authorities so far,” he added.