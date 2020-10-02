61 restaurants sealed in Karachi over SOP violations

By News Desk

KARACHI: Authorities on Thursday sealed as many as 61 restaurants and four marriage halls across Karachi for violating Covid-19 safety protocols a day after the provincial government imposed micro-smart lockdowns in various localities to check rising infections.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed that nearly half of Pakistan’s daily cases had come from the metropolis and suggested making use of targeted curbs and a stricter adherence to government advice.

On Thursday, active infections across the country rose to 8,825 after 543 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Five more died in the same period, among whom was a frontline worker in Khyber Pakthunkhwa’s Khyber Teaching Hospital. He was identified as Dr Dost Muhammad.

In Karachi, authorities inspected 177 restaurants and 50 marriage halls in districts South, East, West, Central, Malir and Korangi and found 61 to be flouting government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. State media reported that the crackdown against violation of coronavirus SOPs has been intensified due to the growing numbers of virus cases.

Late on Wednesday, micro-smart lockdown was imposed in two areas of the city’s Manghopir locality for 15 days.

In Punjab’s Faisalabad city, three public school teachers, including a headmistress, were suspended for violating of Covid-19 standard operating procedures on Thursday after they were found by authorities to be “negligent”.—Agencies/News Desk