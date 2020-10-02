PTI to organise woman activists in Torghar, Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to organise its women wings in Torghar, Battagram, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

The PTI would be the first party to organise the female political activists in these districts. “Though the female divisional body in Hazara opposed the decision of extending women wings to these five districts, we sought the support of male office-bearers to motivate women in their respective areas,” Asmat Kakakhel, the member of the central political training committee of the PTI, told reporters here on Thursday. She said that an important meeting of the party’s women wing in Hazara was held at MPA Babar Saleem Swati’s residence, which was attended among others by presidents and general secretaries of Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

Muhammad Waseem, the senior central joint secretary of party for the Hazara division, also attended the meeting. Kakakhel said that the meeting was held with a single point agenda of stretching women wings in these five districts according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.