DC holds revenue public service court

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali conducted the revenue public service court at Tehsil Council hall and listened problems of applicants and issued orders to resolve their problems.

ADCR Muhammad Khalid, Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool and officials of the revenue department were also present. The DC said the revenue public service courts have been established at Tehsil level on the first working day of every month. He said the purpose of conducting the revenue court is to resolve the problems of the people under one roof by listening to their problems relating to the department of revenue.

He said during the court citizens could present their complaints regarding correction record, entries of mutation, income certificates, certificate issuance of domicile, issuance of frad, registration, examination of record and other matter relating to revenue.

He said the officers of the Revenue Department, including the Assistant Commissioners and the staff of the Land Record Centre have also been required to ensure attendance in the court.

Citizens can approach the Tehsil Office concerned on the first of every month for resolving the issues relating to revenue.

He pointed out the problems out of which 37 applications were disposed of on the spot while the remaining petitions were directed to be completed and reported within three days.