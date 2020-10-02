Lineman electrocuted

HARIPUR: A lineman of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) was electrocuted during work in Mankraey village, sources said on Thursday. The sources quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Pesco’s lineman Mehmood Akhtar was fixing the fault of the electricity transformer in Mankraey village when he suffered severe electric shock and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the divisional chairman of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Worker Union, Zahid Malik, has demanded an inquiry into the fatal accident. He also demanded to provide jobs to the sons of the deceased in Pesco. He also demanded the government to fill the vacant posts in Pesco without further delay.