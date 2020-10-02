Two get life term in murder case

SWABI: A local court on Thursday sentenced two people to life in prison and also fined them Rs0.3 million each. Aqil Mohammad advocate, who represented the victim party, told media persons that Ajoon Khan, a resident of Yar Hussain area, had registered an FIR in Yar Hussain Police Station on October 27, 2017 against Fayaz Khan and Yasir Khan, accusing them of having killed his son Ehthisham Khan. The accused had been arrested by the police soon after the registration of the case, he said. The model court judge, Mohammad Zeb, announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the counsels.